Meghan Markle's mother, Doria Ragland, has arrived in Windsor to meet the Queen! Prince Harry, Meghan and mum Doria joined the head of the British monarchy at a private meeting in Windsor on Friday afternoon. Doria, who arrived in the UK on Wednesday, has already enjoyed meeting Harry's father and stepmother, Prince Charles and Camilla, for afternoon tea at Clarence House, and met Prince William, Kate and their children in Windsor on Thursday.

The-mother-of-the-bride will spend Friday night with her daughter at Cliveden House Hotel before the pair travel together to St. George's Chapel on Saturday morning. She is thought to be wearing Burberry for the special occasion after she was spotted with the designer's garment bag while travelling to the UK. Meghan spoke about her mother meeting Prince Harry in the couple's engagement interview, saying: "I'm sure the onset, both my parents and my close friends were concerned, because we got very quickly swept up in a media storm that, as I shared, was not part of my life before that. But they also had never seen me so happy. And I think also once my friends - excuse me, were able to - to really meet Harry, and my mum, who we've spent a lot of time with, who is so much fun." Harry added: "Her mum's amazing."

Chatting about her mother to Glamour back in 2017, Meghan said: "My mum's a yoga instructor, but she does social work, as well, and she works specifically with the geriatric community. For me to watch this level of life-long sensitivity to nurturing and caregiving, but at the same time my mum has always been a free spirit... We can just have so much fun together, and yet, I'll still find so much solace in her support. That duality coexists the same way it would in a best friend."

