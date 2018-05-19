Meghan Markle's adorable bridesmaids and pageboys: who are the little scene-stealers? Who were Prince George and Princess Charlotte's little friends?

Meghan Markle looked absolutely stunning as she arrived at St George's Chapel on Saturday, just after noon. All eyes were on the American bride as she walked up the church steps, accompanied by some very sweet members of her bridal party. Kensington Palace had previously revealed that Prince Harry and Meghan had chosen six bridesmaids and four pageboys, but only a few would travel in her car to the chapel while the rest would wait at the aisle.

Meghan, 36, was almost at risk of losing the spotlight to the adorable youngsters. Royal watchers instantly recognised Prince George, four, and Princess Charlotte, three, among the children. Let's take a closer look at who was who of the wedding party…

Prince George leaves the wedding with parents William and Kate

Prince George of Cambridge

It was no surprise that Harry chose his royal nephew to act as a pageboy. The groom is incredibly close to Prince William and Kate's children – George, Charlotte and newborn baby Louis. As the eldest of the Cambridge kids, George is third-in-line to the throne after his father William and his grandfather Prince Charles. He is said to be shyer than his younger sister Charlotte, but the little Prince did impeccably well walking down the aisle in front of 600 guests. George had practice last year attending auntie Pippa Middleton's wedding as a pageboy.

Loading the player...

The Queen's great-grandson is rarely seen in public. Prince William and Kate try to ensure that their children are protected from media intrusion, although George did make a notable appearance at St Mary's Hospital just a few weeks ago, when he visited the Lindo Wing to meet his new baby brother, Louis. The next time George will be seen in public will most likely be at Trooping the Colour – the Queen's official birthday celebrations, which this year falls on Saturday 9 June.

Adorable Princess Charlotte and Kate

Princess Charlotte of Cambridge

George's younger sister Charlotte, who turned three earlier this month, was arguably the most famous of the six bridesmaids. Harry's niece is the second child and only daughter of Prince William and Kate, and is fourth-in-line to the throne. Following her recent appearance at St Mary's Hospital, when William and Kate welcomed their third child, Charlotte gained a reputation as a little scene-stealer. The adorable girl led the way into the hospital, giving a regal wave to the public as she walked along the street, while George appeared more shy.

MORE: All the pictures from Harry and Meghan's big day!

The confident youngster rules the roost at home, with the Queen even hinting that Charlotte takes care of her older brother George. But there's no doubt that the Princess has a very sweet side; her most recent official portraits with baby Prince Louis say it all.

Jessica Mulroney holds her daughter Ivy's hand

Ivy Mulroney

Meghan chose not to have an official maid of honour as she couldn't choose between her friends. But she did show preference for her best friend and stylist Jessica Mulroney when she asked Jessica's three children to play starring roles at the ceremony. Ivy, four, is the youngest child of Jessica and her husband Ben Mulroney – son of former Canadian Prime Minister Brian Mulroney. The little girl's real name is Isabel Veronica, but she goes by the nickname Ivy.

Meghan has been friends with Jessica since her Toronto days, when she lived in the Canadian city to film Suits. Jessica has been a huge support to Meghan in the lead-up to her nuptials, flying back and forth to the UK to help the bride with her wedding dress decisions. Meghan was in good hands since Jessica runs a bridal store in Toronto.

Meghan arrived with Brian and John Mulroney

Brian and John Mulroney

Jessica also shares twin boys Brian and John with her husband Ben. The fraternal twins are seven years old and the best of friends, according to their mother. "Ben was at the MMVAs (iHeartRadio Much Music Video Awards) and John did something really sweet," she told thestar.com in 2014. "He hugged Brian from behind and said, 'Brian, you make me great.'" The article went on to describe the children, who had two nannies, as "incredibly well-behaved".

Zalie Warren

At just two years old, Zalie is the youngest of the bridal party. The little scene-stealer is another of Harry's goddaughters and the daughter of one of his best friends, Jake Warren and his wife Zoe. The Warren family have long been connected to the royal family; Jake's father John Warren is the Queen's racing manager. The father-and-son team run Highclere Stud in Newbury together.

Meghan Markle had six bridesmaids

Florence van Cutsem

Florence, three, is another goddaughter of the royal groom. She is the daughter of Harry's long-standing family friend Major Nicholas van Cutsem and Alice van Cutsem. Harry and Nicholas, a major with the Household Cavalry's Life Guards, have been friends since childhood. Florence's cousin Grace was a bridesmaid at Prince William and Kate's royal wedding in 2011.

You may not recognise her name, but Grace famously covered her ears and scowled when the Duke and Duchess kissed on the palace balcony. Grace, who is now ten years old, is the daughter of Hugh and Rose van Cutsem.

MORE: Harry and Meghan delight crowds with a kiss

Remi Litt

Meghan is a godmother to six-year-old Remi. The young bridesmaid is the daughter of Meghan's close friend Benita Litt and her husband Darren Litt. In a now-deleted Instagram post from December 2016, Meghan shared a photo of herself posing in front of a Christmas tree with the Litt family, giving a special mention to her two "fairy goddaughters".

Rylan Litt

Meghan's other "fairy goddaughter" is Rylan Litt, Remi's older sister. The seven-year-old is Benita and Darren's oldest child.

Jasper Dyer is Harry's godson

Jasper Dyer

Harry's godson Jasper is the six-year-old child of Mark Dyer and his wife Amanda. Harry sees the former Welsh Guards officer as a trusted mentor and key father figure. Mark was a former equerry to Prince Charles and was entrusted to keep an eye on Harry when he was younger. The pair travelled together during Harry's gap year, and Mark helped inspire the Prince's charity work in Lesotho, southern Africa after arranging his first ever stay in the country. Harry went on to establish Sentebale charity with Prince Seeiso of Lesotho.