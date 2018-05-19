Suits cast arrive to watch Meghan Markle marry her Prince at star-studded nuptials Meghan found fame playing Rachel Zane in Suits

The cast of Suits have arrived with full force! The stars of the hit American legal drama, in which Meghan Markle played Rachel Zane for seven seasons, were among the 600 guests at the royal wedding, which is being held at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle. Just moments before Meghan will exchange vows with Prince Harry, the actors all gathered together with their plus ones to make their grand entrance.

Gabriel Macht, who was one of the first to fly to the UK with his wife Jacinda Barrett and their son Luca, appeared to be in great spirits as he mingled with guests. The actor plays leading man Harvey Specter in the US drama. He was joined by Meghan's on-screen husband Patrick J. Adams. Fans of the show recently bid farewell to his character Mike Ross, after Mike tied the knot with Meghan's character Rachel in the season seven finale.

When Harry and Meghan announced their engagement in November, the Canadian actor took to Instagram to pay a heartwarming tribute to his friend, branding the royal a "lucky man". Sharing a photo of Meghan in character as Rachel Zane, he said: "Playing Meghan’s television partner for the better part of a decade uniquely qualifies me to say this: Your Royal Highness, you are a lucky man and I know your long life together will be joyful, productive and hilarious. Meghan, so happy for you, friend. Much love."

Also in attendance was Sarah Rafferty, who plays Donna Paulsen on the show. Her appearance at the wedding comes shortly after she enjoyed a short trip to Paris before making her way to Windsor, clearly making the most of some time off. The 45-year-old actress is one of Meghan's closest work friends. She has previously been described by Meghan as "not just my Suits sister wife, but my sister". When asked about the royal romance, Sarah told the Associated Press: "I don't comment on my castmates' personal lives, but of course, it's very exciting. And I'm very happy for her."

Gina Torres, who stars as Jessica Pearson, looked fantastic as she made her way inside the chapel. She is known to have a close bond with Meghan. It was previously reported that she and her ex-husband Laurence Fishburne "double dated" with Meghan and Harry in Toronto. Rick Hoffman made a dashing appearance. He recently thanked his fans for their support as he wrapped up filming Suits. "I'm checking in with you, just finishing up my portion of episode 804 and then heading East for some special event," he said. "I'm very excited about that and very excited about this season of Suits. I just wanted to tell you guys that I love you and thank you for your continued support.

Abigail Spencer, who plays Scottie, made a sensational entrance. She recently praised the bride as she discussed their friendship, telling People: "Meghan Markle is one of the loveliest human beings on the planet, in the world." She added: "I'm just so excited that the world will get to experience her loveliness, and I really think that with her platform for charity and her fortitude - she's going to have a great moment to change the world. If anyone can do it, it can be her."

Following the announcement of her engagement, Meghan confirmed that she was giving up her acting career. The 36-year-old revealed her decision during the couple's first joint TV interview, explaining: "I just see it as a change… It's a new chapter, right? And also keep in mind I've been working on my show for seven years. So we were very, very fortunate to be able to have that sort of longevity on a series, and for me once we hit the 100 episode marker I thought, you know what, I have - I have ticked this box and I feel really proud of the work I have done there and now it's time to, as you said work - work as a team with - with you."

The former actress revealed that she was looking forward to focusing her efforts on worthy causes, adding: "I think what's been really exciting as we talk about the transition of this out of my career, but into the role, is that, as you said, the causes that have been very important to me I can focus even more energy on, because very early out of the gate I think you realise once you have access or a voice that people are going to listen to, with that comes a lot of responsibility which I take seriously."