Prince Harry and Meghan Markle sent crowds into an excited frenzy as they shared a public kiss on the steps of St George's Chapel following their wedding ceremony on Saturday 19 May. The newlyweds looked on in delight as wellwishers cheered, and millions more from around the world watched it live from their televisions. It had been an emotional service, with Harry looking on in tears as her saw Meghan in her wedding dress for the first time. The former actress looked every inch the beautiful bride in a custom made Givenchy gown, created by Clare Waight Keller.

The happy couple's kiss was a rare display of public affection between the pair. Although they are far more relaxed than the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Harry and Meghan have never been seen kissing at any official royal engagements. However, in May 2017, the pair were pictured kissing after the charity polo match in Ascot Meghan had attended to watch Harry compete. Meghan's attendance alone was a sure sign that an engagement was on the cards. Back in 2011, Prince William and Kate also delighted with their first kiss as a married couple while on the balcony of Buckingham Palace – locking lips twice, much to the delight of the public.

In the lead-up to the big day, royal watchers had been speculating about the much-anticipated kiss, with royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliam telling Express: "They know how eagerly this will be anticipated and I think there is certain to be a kiss for the cameras to reach the vast global audience who will be watching and waiting."

Following the kiss, Harry and Meghan, along with their 600 guests, are set to go to St George's Hall at Windsor Castle for their first reception. This will be followed by a second, more exclusive reception for Harry and Meghan's 200 closest friends and family at Frogmore House, also in Windsor. The latter will be hosted by the groom's father, Prince Charles, and the celebrations are expected to culminate with a fireworks display, just like William and Kate's reception.

