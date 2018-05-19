Kate on mummy duty: the most adorable photos of the Duchess with her children The mum-of-three kept a close eye on Prince George and Princess Charlotte as they undertook their roles as pageboy and bridesmaid

The Duchess of Cambridge stepped out for the first time in public following the birth of Prince Louis on Saturday to attend Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal wedding. And while Prince William was busy undertaking best man duties, the mum-of-three was on hand to ensure that their two oldest children, Prince George, four, and Princess Charlotte, three, were on their best behaviour. The duo were given special roles as pageboy and bridesmaid on Harry and Meghan's big day, and they looked adorable! Charlotte, along with the rest of the bridesmaids, wore a Givenchy Haute Couture Atelier dress, featuring puff sleeves and a silk ribbon, which was teamed with a flower crown and a pair of Aquazurra white shoes. George, meanwhile, looked adorable in a black shirt and jacket - with his initials embroidered in gold on the shoulders, by Dege & Skinner in Savile Row. The future King also broke away from tradition wearing a pair of trousers, which featured a red running stripe.

The Duchess of Cambridge looked after Prince George and Princess Charlotte during the wedding

Pictures showed Kate arriving at the church with her children and helping to escort them into the service, along with fellow parents including Jessica Mulroney, mum to Ivy, four, and seven-year-old twins Brian and John. Kate made sure her little ones were on their best behaviour, and was seen encouraging Charlotte to wave to the adoring crowds. Also making up the bridal party were Harry's goddaughters Florence van Cutsem, three, and Zalie Warren, two, Meghan's godchildren Remi Litt, six, and Rylan Litt, seven, and Harry's godson Jasper Dyer, six.

Kate joined fellow mums as they helped escort their bridesmaids to the church

This is the second time that George and Charlotte have had special roles at a wedding. In May 2017, George was once again a pageboy, and Charlotte a flower girl at their aunt Pippa Middleton's wedding to James Matthews. Once again, Kate was seen helping to keep her children – along with six other youngsters involved in the wedding – in line on her sister's big day. At one point, the Duchess made a 'shush' sign with her hand as she was shepherding the group of children down the church path, and at one point took Geroge, then three, into the corner to have words with him.

It's certainly been an eventful – and very exciting - few months for the Cambridge family, who welcomed baby Louis into the world on 23 April. Following his arrival, Louis has been spotted being taken for a stroll in Kensington Gardens with the family nanny, Maria Teresa Turrion Borrallo, who wasn't in her usual uniform and was with a protection officer, presumably as the Gardens are a public place.

Kate and Charlotte looked on at the crowds

On Thursday, meanwhile, George and Charlotte were seen out in Windsor at the wedding rehearsal with their parents. Trying to keep a low-profile, Kate looked lovely in a chic floral Michael Kors dress, which was decorated with white, red and blue flowers. With her brunette tresses left loose in luscious waves, Kate hid behind a large pair of designer sunglasses as she made her way to the castle.