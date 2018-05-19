Pageboy Prince George and bridesmaid Princess Charlotte steal the show at uncle Harry's royal wedding The young royals had important roles on the day

It's the day that everyone has been waiting for - the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. And while it's a hard feat to upstage the bride, it seems the young royals - Prince George and Princess Charlotte - have managed to take that prize. Stealing the limelight from their new auntie, George and Charlotte looked absolutely adorable, dressed in their wedding finery. They took on the all-important roles of pageboy and bridesmaid, respectively. Upon their arrival, the young royals happily waved at the crowds, gazing out the window of the car.

Princess Charlotte was the perfect bridesmaid

Princess Charlotte, who has just celebrated her third birthday, walked down the aisle alongside Meghan at St George's Chapel in Windsor, looking like a mini princess in her flowing frock and pretty flower garland. Meanwhile, Prince George, who will turn five in July, fitted the part perfectly in a military-style outfit. Just before the bride arrived, the bridesmaids and pageboys were ushered in by the Duchess of Cambridge, who helped coax them into their positions with an encouraging hand on their shoulder.

MORE: Suits cast arrive to watch Meghan Markle marry her Prince at star-studded nuptials

Prince George seen with his parents

Other children who made up the bridal party include Harry's goddaughters Florence van Cutsem, three, and Zalie Warren, two, Meghan's godchildren Remi Litt, six, and Rylan Litt, seven, and Harry's godson Jasper Dyer, six. Meghan's best friend Jessica Mulroney's children Ivy, four, and twins Brian and John, seven, were also given important roles. Prince William and Kate's youngest child, baby Prince Louis who was born on 23 April, was unfortunately not at the wedding. This is not the first time George and Charlotte have already had practise walking down the aisle. The royal children had similar roles at auntie Pippa Middleton's wedding to James Matthews one year ago, on 20 May 2017.