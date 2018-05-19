Charles Spencer's children Kitty, Eliza and Louis bring glamour to Windsor Prince Harry's cousins turned heads as they arrived at St George's Chapel

All eyes were on Charles Spencer's children as they arrived at St George's Chapel for the royal wedding. The siblings, who are Prince Harry's maternal cousins, added a touch of glamour to proceedings with their fashion-forward ensembles and stunning beauty looks.

Lady Kitty Spencer, 27, looked typically stylish in an emerald green slim-fit dress and co-ordinating hat with netting. The blonde beauty wore her blonde hair up in a bun and added a diamond choker necklace and a pop of red lipstick to complete her look.

Lady Kitty Spencer arrived at the royal wedding with her siblings

She was joined by her younger sister Lady Eliza, 25, who wore a navy dress and complementary blazer, with a black fascinator and heels to complete the look. The gorgeous sisters attended with their brother Louis, who was dapper in a navy suit with a grey waistcoat, and their mother Victoria Aitken, who turned heads in a vibrant green midi dress.

Loading the player...

See our royal correspondent live from Windsor!

The siblings previously made headlines around the world when they attended the wedding of Prince William and Kate in 2011, and Harry's nuptials were no exception, as they looked stunning in high-fashion ensembles to watch their cousin tie the knot.

MORE: See the latest live updates from the royal wedding

Lady Kitty Spencer with her brother Louis and their mother Victoria Aitken

Harry and Meghan have invited 600 guests to their ceremony and lunchtime reception at St George's Hall, hosted by the Queen. The couple have only invited 200 of their closest friends and family members to their second wedding reception, which will be hosted at Frogmore House by Prince Charles.