Inside Prince Harry and Meghan's wedding reception: all the details Prince Charles hosted an intimate gathering for 200 guests at Frogmore House

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal wedding celebrations continued with a reception hosted by the Prince of Wales on Saturday evening. Some 200 guests were invited to the intimate reception, which started at 7pm and was held at Frogmore Hall in Windsor.

Among the invitees were members of Harry's family, including Prince William and Kate, the Duchess of Cornwall, the Earl and Countess of Wessex, Prince Andrew and his daughters, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie. Meghan's mother Doria Ragland joined the celebrations, as did her close friends Jessica Mulroney and Serena Williams.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle arrived at their evening reception shortly after 7pm

Prince Harry and Meghan made their entrance in a silver blue Jaguar E-Type Concept Zero, which had a number plate reading "190518" in recognition of their wedding date. The 36-year-old looked stunning in her second outfit of the day, a Stella McCartney dress - a bespoke lily white high neck gown made of silk crepe - paired with nude satin Aquazzurra heels painted with a baby blue heel. It was a contrast to the bespoke Givenchy gown she had worn earlier in the day for her wedding ceremony and lunchtime reception.

The couple arrived at their evening reception in style in a silver blue Jaguar E-Type Concept Zero

The wedding breakfast was followed by the speeches. Prince Harry's best man Prince William gave a speech, as did the groom, and – breaking tradition – the bride Meghan herself. It was reported earlier this year that Meghan planned to give a wedding speech, making her the first bride to do so at a royal wedding. The entertainment will then go on late into the night, with the royals expected to have a firework display in the gardens of Frogmore Hall to celebrate their special day.

Meghan Markle looked stunning in Stella McCartney

Earlier in the day, Prince Harry and Meghan enjoyed a lunchtime reception at St George's Hall, hosted by the Queen. The 600 guests who attended the ceremony at St George's Chapel gathered for an informal reception, where they dined on sweet and savoury canapés, as well as bowl food, designed to be eaten standing up, as a relaxed alternative to a sit-down meal.

The attendees, who included Meghan's former Suits co-stars, David and Victoria Beckham and George and Amal Clooney, also sampled the royal wedding cake, made by baker Claire Ptak and her team. The lemon elderflower cake was displayed as part of a unique installation, and was served with edible rose petals.The reception would have provided the newlyweds the opportunity to chat with their guests, and relax after their wedding ceremony.