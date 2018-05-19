Revealed: the cheeky thing Prince Harry said to Meghan Markle at the altar The bride and groom are officially the Duke and Duchess of Sussex!

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were not exempt from the wedding nerves that every bride and groom feel on their big day, but Harry more so by the looks of it. The royal was nervously excited as his bride arrived at the altar of St George's Chapel, and according to one lip reader, he told Meghan: "You look amazing." The cheeky Prince then added: "I'm ******** myself."

Harry, 33, and Meghan, 36, tied the knot shortly after noon on Saturday. The ceremony lasted for an hour, with highlights including Meghan arriving at the church and stunning in a Givenchy gown and impressive veil. The former actress walked the first part of the aisle with her adorable six bridesmaids and four pageboys, including Prince George and Princess Charlotte, and was met by her future father-in-law Prince Charles at the start of the quire.

Harry told Meghan he was nervous at the altar

Harry was visibly emotional as he set eyes on his bride for the first time, while his best man and older brother Prince William proudly stood by his side. William's wife Kate, who gave birth to their third child Prince Louis just three weeks ago, was among the royal family guests. The Duchess looked gorgeous in an Alexander McQueen pale yellow coat dress.

After the ceremony, Harry and Meghan delighted fans as they kissed outside on the church steps, before climbing into their Ascot Landau carriage for a procession around the streets of Windsor. On their 25-minute journey, the couple were able to wave to fans and take in the public's excitement.

The first reception of the day took place at St George's Hall in the castle, hosted by the Queen and attended by all 600 guests. Harry and Meghan then invited 200 of their closest friends and family for a more private reception at nearby Frogmore House, the same place where they shot their dazzling engagement photos.