Cheeky Princess Charlotte pokes tongue out after being perfect bridesmaid The sweet royal let her cheeky side come out to play

Princess Charlotte is just too cute! The adorable little royal let her cheeky side out as she drove to uncle Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding at Windsor Castle. The young royal was impecably behaved for over an hour as she served her duty as the couple’s bridesmaid, making mother Duchess Kate and father Prince William proud. But all three-year-olds have their moments, and this image, of Charlotte poking her tongue out as she sat in the back of the car, has made our day.

Princess Charlotte poked her tongue out when she thought no eyes were on her

Little Charlotte was dressed in an adorable white dress with flowers in her hair as she walked down the aisle, helping to tend to her new aunt’s train. She could not have been better behaved during the televised wedding service. Prince George's younger sister was arguably the most famous of the six bridesmaids.

Harry's niece is the second child and only daughter of Prince William and Kate, and is fourth-in-line to the throne. Following her recent appearance at St Mary's Hospital, when William and Kate welcomed their third child, Charlotte gained a reputation as a little scene-stealer, giving a regal wave to the public as she walked along the street, while George appeared more shy.

Princess Charlotte has a bit of uncle Harry's cheekiness in her

And in a quiet moment today, away from the glare of the TV cameras, she showcased her same scene-stealing personality, when she took a leaf out of her cheeky uncle Harry’s book, and poked her tongue out while peering out of a car window. When Harry was about Charlotte's age, he melted hearts as he stuck his tongue out on the balcony of Buckingham Palace, while being held on his mother, Princess Diana's hip, during Trooping of the Colour.

Prince Harry did the same during Trooping the Colour when he was young

In fact Harry's naughtiness didn't stop when he became an adult! Just two years ago in 2016 the playful royal was caught out hilariously photobombing former America's Next Top Model contestant Winnie Harlow as she enjoyed lunch with her agent. Prince Harry and Prince William were sat on tables behind the model and were accidentally snapped, but not before the cheekiest member of the royal family stuck out his tongue for the photo.

Saturday's royal wedding was the second time Princess Charlotte has been a bridesmaid in her young life. A year ago almost to the day, she performed the same duties for her other aunt, Pippa Middleton, when she married her husband James Matthews.