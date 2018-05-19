Who was looking after Prince Louis during the royal wedding? Prince William and Kate welcomed their third child in April

It was a huge day for the British royal family, but there was one person who was missing from the celebrations - Prince Louis. The three-week-old royal is believed to have remained at Windsor Castle - since the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge stayed there overnight ahead of the nuptials. His older siblings, Prince George and Princess Charlotte had major roles on the day, playing the perfect pageboy and bridesmaid, respectively. Their nanny, Maria Borrallo, was also on hand to take care of the young royals, while little Louis was looked after by palace staff or another nanny based in Windsor.

Prince William and Kate with Prince George and Princess Charlotte

This was his mum Kate's first official public appearance since giving birth to Louis on 23 April. The mum-of-three looked incredible in a bespoke yellow creation by one of her favourite designers, Alexander McQueen, while her husband Prince William took his place near the alter next to Harry as his best man. It was a family affair for Kate as her parents Carole and Michael Middleton were also in attendance - they were joined by son James Middleton and their youngest daughter Pippa Middleon and her husband James Spencer.

The British royals were out in full force to watch Harry, 33, marry American actress Meghan. The couple said their vows in front of 600 guests including, and were watched by a global television audience of millions. Meghan, 36, wore a stunning elegant, simple, pure white gown Clare Waight Keller for Givenchy, with three quarter length sleeves and open bateau neckline. Following the ceremony, the pair set off on an open-top carriage ride through the streets of Windsor where tens of thousands of well-wishers had descended on the town for the royal nuptials.

Maria Borrallo seen inside the chapel

