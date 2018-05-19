﻿
Watch: 360 video and photos from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's procession

The couple look so in love

Alexandra Wilby

Experience the fairytale carriage procession – the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s first journey as newlyweds – from an incredible 360 degree perspective with our amazing new video from Windsor. The clip captures all the pomp, pageantry and emotion from the wedding day, as Prince Harry and his new wife, nee Meghan Markle set off on a 25-minute journey along the streets of Windsor, that were lined with well-wishers and excitable royal watchers all keen to catch a glimpse of the royal couple before they headed off to their reception at St George’s Hall.  

MORE: All the photos from the royal wedding

