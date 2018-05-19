The best dressed guests at the royal wedding: Video Take a look at who stood out from the crowds on the day of the royal wedding

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's fairytale wedding at Windsor's St George's Chapel saw all the royals and a star-studded crowd of celebrity friends come together to celebrate their big. Apart from Meghan herself – who looked every inch a princess in a custom-made Givenchy wedding dress, among the guests there were plenty of stylish outfits, from Amal Clooney's sunshine yellow Stella McCartney midi dress, to the Duchess of Cambridge's Alexander McQueen lemon gown – which she stepped out in just weeks after giving birth to Prince Louis. Other memorable looks include the proud mother-of-the-bride, Doria Ragland, who looked gorgeous in a mint Oscar de la Renta dress and coat.