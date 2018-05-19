Did Prince Harry leave an empty seat for Princess Diana at his wedding? Princess Diana was very much a part of the royal wedding

There was someone very important to Prince Harry who was missing on his wedding day - his mother, the late Princess Diana. The 33-year-old royal, who exchanged vows with Meghan Markle at Windsor Castle on Saturday afternoon, left an empty seat next to Prince William inside St. George's Chapel - and many have since speculated that it was in honour of his mum. HELLO! understands that the seat was simply kept empty so nobody was sat in front of the Queen, who watched the proceedings from the second row.

Even though the seat was not for Diana, the Prince kept her memory at the ceremony with the incredible floral arrangement. The couple enlisted the help of floral designer Philippa Craddock to create an arrangement, filled with branches of beech, peonies and foxgloves as well as one of Diana's favourite flowers - white garden roses.

READ: Prince Harry pays touching tribute Princess Diana during engagement interview

But the biggest tribute is Meghan's engagement ring. In their post-engagement TV interview, Harry paid an emotional tribute to his mother, stating: "The ring is - is obviously yellow gold because that's her favourite - and the main stone itself I sourced from Botswana and the little diamonds either side are from my mother's jewellery collection to make sure that she's with us on this on this crazy journey together."

Loading the player...

When asked what it meant to have Princess Diana's diamonds on her engagement ring, Meghan: "I think everything about Harry's thoughtfulness is - and the inclusion of that and obviously not being able to meet his mom it's so important to me to - to know that she's a part of this with us. And I think in being able to meet his aunts and - and also like Julia and just different people who were so important to his mom, I'm able to, in some way, know a part of her through them and of course through him. And it's - it's incredibly special. And you know to be able to have this, which sort of links where you come from and Botswana which is important to us and it's - it's perfect."

Who was looking after Prince Louis during the royal wedding?