Prince Harry's much-loved nannies make appearance on his wedding day Tiggy Pettifier and Jessie Webb were all smiles as they arrived at the wedding

The royal wedding saw celebrities, close friends and family of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle come together to celebrate the couple's special day in Windsor. Touchingly, the groom remembered two women who helped care for both himself and his brother during their childhoods, their former nannies Tiggy Pettifier – formerly Tiggy Legge-Bourke - and Jessie Webb. The ladies played a big part in the upbringings of the Princes so it was a special moment seeing them cheer on Harry on his wedding day. Tiggy looked elegant in a cream dress and jacket, teamed with a matching hat with feather detail. Jessie chose a summery outfit with navy handbag and hat.

Tiggy Pettifer arrives at the royal wedding

According to reports, Harry took Meghan to meet Tiggy in her home city of Cardiff back in January. The former nanny cared for William and Harry in the nineties, before retiring from her position in 1999. Interestingly, Tiggy spent time at the same Swizz finishing school that Diana, Princess of Wales attended in their youth.

Jessie Webb also cared for the Princes when they were children and worked for the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge when Prince George was born. Jessie took care of the young Prince during his first weeks before the family hired their permanent nanny Maria Borrallo. Jessie also looked after Viscount Linley's two children.

Harry's former nanny Jessie Webb

We're sure the two nannies enjoyed seeing Harry marry Meghan on such a beautiful sunny day in Windsor, and no doubt brought him comfort with the absence of his mother, the late Princess Diana. So sweet that he invited them.