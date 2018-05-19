Prince Harry's friend Nacho Figueras shares photo of evening reception invite Nacho Figueras attended the royal wedding with his wife Delfina Blaquier

Prince Harry's polo-playing friend Nacho Figueras has given fans a sneak peek of the invite he received for Harry and Meghan Markle's evening do. Nacho, who attended the royal wedding with his wife Delfina Blaquier, shared a photo on Instagram of his Ralph Lauren black tie suit, his aftershave and his paper invitation.

The front of the invite shows a drawing of the couple's venue, Frogmore House, which holds a special place in their heart; Harry, 33, and Meghan, 36, chose to hold their engagement shoot there. The lettering on the front read: "Information for the evening celebrations."

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex – as Harry and Meghan are now called thanks to their new title from the Queen – invited 200 of their closest friends and family members to their second reception at Frogmore House. The more intimate affair was hosted by Prince Charles, and guests were treated to a sit-down dinner. The first reception, which was hosted by the Queen, involved all 600 guests who were invited to the church ceremony at St George's Chapel in Windsor.

Nacho has been friends with the Prince for years, and the pair regularly play in charity matches. Last year, the 41-year-old Argentine player opened up about Harry and Meghan's relationship. Making sure to protect his friend's privacy, Nacho told HELLO! US: "I can say that I'm very happy for him. If he's happy, I'm happy. He's a guy that I like very much and he deserves the best."

Nacho has also previously praised Harry and his brother William for their polo-playing skills. "They love the sport of polo so it's always fun to be around them," Nacho said. "It's always fun to help them and an honour to help them raise money, which is what they use polo for, for charities, so it's a wonderful thing." He added: "Their grandmother [the Queen] is a big fan of horses and very passionate. Their grandfather played, their father played, they both play. They're great riders."