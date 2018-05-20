Watch the moment Meghan Markle curtsies to the Queen at the royal wedding It was thought the bride and groom had forgotten to curtsy to Her Majesty

While it was previously suggested that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle forgot to curtsy to the Queen during their wedding ceremony, new footage shows that they did indeed make the gesture to Her Majesty. Meghan bowed to the Monarch after they finished singing God Save the Queen at the end of the wedding ceremony, but as the camera was panning overhead at the time, it was not as easy for viewers to see.

It was previously suggested that Meghan Markle forgot to curtsy to the Queen at the royal wedding

Royal fans took to social media during the ceremony on Saturday to speculate whether the couple, who exchanged vows at St George's Chapel in Windsor, forgot to curtsy. "No bow or curtsy to the queen. I must have missed it because Prince Harry wouldn't have forgotten," wrote one, while another enquired: "Did Prince Harry and the Duchess of Sussex bow to the queen before or after? If so I missed seeing it."

See the moment Meghan curtsied to the Queen

However, Meghan has now mastered the art of the royal curtsy. The former actress, who has been bestowed the title of the Duchess of Sussex, debuted the perfect curtsy when she greeted the Queen outside the church of St. Mary Magdalene on Christmas Day, while Harry bowed his head as a sign of respect.

The British royal and American star said their vows in front of 600 guests including the monarch and more than 30 royals, and were watched by a global television audience of millions. Meghan wore a stunning elegant, simple, pure white gown Clare Waight Keller for Givenchy, with three quarter length sleeves and an open bateau neckline.

The newlyweds were bestowed the title of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex by the Queen

The couple tenderly held hands and exchanged smiles during the wedding ceremony. The pair set off on an open-top carriage ride through the streets of Windsor where tens of thousands of well-wishers had descended on the town for the royal nuptials. A host of stars were invited to join the happy couple in the chapel including US talk show host Oprah Winfrey, tennis champion Serena Williams, actor George Clooney and his wife Amal, Sir Elton John, David and Victoria Beckham and actor Priyanka Chopra, as well as Meghan's former Suits co-stars.