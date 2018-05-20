Who took care of the bridesmaids and pageboys during the royal wedding ceremony? Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's little helpers stole the show!

The six bridesmaids and four pageboys were impeccably behaved during Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's big day on Saturday, and stole the show as they walked down the aisle behind the beautiful bride. But while their parents were watching the wedding – there was another person to keep them in line - Maria Teresa Turrion Borrallo. Prince George and Princess Charlotte's nanny was seen with the children during the service, and even comforted the youngest bridesmaid, Harry's goddaughter Zalie Warren, when she became overwhelmed just before Meghan entered the chapel. It is believed that Maria picked up the little girl before she made her way to the church.

Maria Teresa Turrion Borrallo helped keen the children in line during the royal wedding ceremony

According to jewellery designer Claudia Bradby, who attended the wedding with her husband ITN anchor Tom Bradby, Zalie was bribed before she went down the aisle. Talking to ITV, she said: "One little girl was upset but being comforted by the promise of Peppa Pig and Smarties later." The other bridesmaids were Princess Charlotte, three, Harry goddaughter Florence van Cutsem, three, and Meghan's goddaughters Remi and Rylan Litt, aged six and seven respectively, and four-year-old Ivy Mulroney. Pageboys, meanwhile, were Prince George, four, Harry's godson Jasper Dyer, six, and seven-year-old twins Brian and John Mulroney – who held Meghan's veil as she walked into the chapel.

Also helping out were the children's mums, including the Duchess of Cambridge, who was seen walking Charlotte and Florence up the steps of the chapel and into the church. Kate was seen at one point bending down to Charlotte's level as the little girl waved to the crowds, looking every inch the proud mum. Charlotte, along with the rest of the bridesmaids, wore a Givenchy Haute Couture Atelier dress, featuring puff sleeves and a silk ribbon, which was teamed with a flower crown and a pair of Aquazurra white shoes.

The mums were also on hand to help with the bridesmaids and pageboys

The pageboys, meanwhile, looked adorable in a black shirt and jacket - with his initials embroidered in gold on the shoulders, by Dege & Skinner in Savile Row. The future King also broke away from tradition wearing a pair of trousers, which featured a red running stripe.