Alex Jones made a blunder on live TV as she covered Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal wedding on Saturday. Reporting for the BBC from Windsor, Alex chatted to well-wishers about what they thought of the nuptials and the couple's first kiss outside the church. As she closed her live segment, Alex said: "It may be the last royal wedding for a long time, but it was absolutely perfect. Now, for some scotch eggs and a good dose of prosecco. Cheers!"

The One Show presenter quickly came under fire from some fans, who pointed out that Harry's cousin, Princess Eugenie, is tying the knot in five months. Eugenie, 28, and her fiancée Jack Brooksbank will say "I do" in October at St George's Chapel in Windsor, the same church chosen by Harry and Meghan.

Alex covered the royal wedding with Anita Rani and Ore Oduba

One viewer at home tweeted: "Alex Jones has just said Harry and Meghan is the last royal wedding for a long time – what about Princess Eugenie, does hers not count?" Another simply commented, "Wow – way to blank poor Eugenie!" while a third reiterated that Eugenie is also getting married.

However, other fans were quick to support Alex, pointing out that Eugenie and Jack's royal wedding may not be broadcast on TV given that it is a private family do. "I don't know why people are being so mean about @MissAlexjones comments on @BBCOne, she probably meant the last televised royal wedding for a while. As a minor royal Princess Eugenie's autumn wedding is unlikely to be broadcasted," wrote one fan. Another asked: "Alex Jones has just said that this may be the last royal wedding for a long time. Does that mean Princess Eugenie's wedding will not be televised?"

Some 18 million people tuned in to watch Harry and Meghan's royal wedding, which was broadcast across BBC, Sky News and ITV. Alex shared her presenting duties with Dermot O'Leary, Ore Oduba, Anita Rani, Tina Daheley, Kirsty Young and Huw Edwards. After their day of presenting, Alex posted a photo with Anita and Ore and wrote: "Stolen this from @itsanitarani when we were high on life and love post wedding. A gang who feel very privileged to be part of such a monumental day. #royalwedding @bbcone."