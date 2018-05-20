Newlyweds Prince Harry and Meghan leave Windsor The pair left town the morning after their star-studded wedding

After a fairytale wedding at St. George's Chapel, the new Duke and Duchess of Sussex – Prince Harry and Meghan Markle – have departed Windsor. The couple, who tied the knot on Saturday, were spotted leaving just a short while after the royal fans were delighted to see the Queen being driven back to Windsor Castle in a Range Rover after the morning service at the Royal Chapel of All Saints in Windsor Great Park.

Meghan and Harry celebrated their big day in Windsor with a beautiful carriage procession followed by an afternoon reception hosted by the Queen, and an evening reception at Frogmore Hall hosted by Prince Charles, where 200 guests including Prince William and Kate, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie and Meghan's close friends Jessica Mulroney, Priyanka Chopra, Serena Williams, and George and Amal Clooney gathered to celebrate the occasion.

The couple looked blissfully happy on the day, and Meghan's hair stylist Serge Normant has spoken about what it was like to style the bride's hair in the morning of her nuptials. One person wrote: "She was calm, yeah. Chatty, absolutely. We were definitely having exchanges, yeah for sure. She was very happy. It was a beautiful morning, just the perfect morning to get married." He added that she didn't seem nervous, adding: "No, I don't think so, she was just very happy, very happy, very excited." Meghan wore two white dresses on the day; a stunning Givenchy gown for the ceremony followed by a high-neck, silk crepe gown by Stella McCartney for the evening festivities. She accessorised her second look with shoes from Aquazurra made in silky satin, with nude mesh, with soles painted in baby blue, and her hair was styled for the evening reception by George Northwood.

