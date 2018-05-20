Why Pippa Middleton's one-year anniversary with James Matthews is so special Congratulations to the pair on their one-year anniversary

Pippa MiddletonandJames Matthews are celebrating their one-year wedding anniversary just one day after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal wedding! And their first wedding anniversary is particularly special for the loving couple, as not only did they get to relive memories of their own special day yesterday, watching Prince George and Princess Charlotteact as bridesmaid and pageboy for their Harry and Meghan, just like they did for her and James one year ago - she's also reported to be expecting her first baby. The sister of the Duchess of Cambridge wed her financer fiancé in a beautiful, low-key ceremony at St. Mark's Church in Berkshire on 18 May 2017.

Pippa and James tied the knot in 2017

Although Kate wasn't officially the maid-of-honour, Pippa's big sister seemed to be in charge of the eight bridesmaids and page boys, and was spotted giving Prince George a telling off when he misbehaved when the group left the church. She also helped adjust Pippa's Giles Deacon gown before the bride entered the church. The service was led by Reverend Nick Wynne-Jones, and had a reading from Kate as well as James' brother, Made in Chelsea star Spencer Matthews, who read a passage from The Alchemist by Paulo Coelho. The groom unusually also read a passage from Love is an Adventure by Pierre Teilhard de Chardin.

Prince George was a page boy

The couple travelled to the reception, which took place at Pippa's parents' home at the Bucklebury estate, in a Jaguar E-type convertible. One year later, and it has been reported that the happy couple are expecting their first child together. Although Pippa wasn't showing at Harry and Meghan's wedding, her pleated dress by British brand The Fold could well have been chosen to disguise a baby bump. The 34-year-old accessorised the beautiful look with 14 carat white gold and diamond star earrings by Robinson Pelham and a pale champagne-coloured hat, and smiled to the crowd as she made her way into the chapel with her husband.

