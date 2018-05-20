Royal wedding guests were treated to goody bags – and here's what they got Prince Harry and Meghan Markle got married in Windsor in front of thousands of adoring crowds

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal wedding came and went in a flash, as thousands of royal fans from around the world gathered in Windsor to be part of their special day, but those lucky enough to get an invite received souvenirs to remember the occasion forever. The 2,640 members of the public who watched the wedding inside Windsor Castle's grounds were given a tote bag with a bright blue handle, emblazoned with Harry and Meghan's initials, along with the date of their nuptials and the location of their wedding – St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle. Gifts inside the bag included a fridge magnet, branded chocolate, shortbread, a magnet and a bottle of Windsor Castle water. There was also a wedding programme, and a 20 per cent off voucher for the castle shop.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal wedding goody bags

The bags went down a treat, with many recipients taking to social media to showcase the contents. Royal photographer James Whatling posted a photo of the bag on Twitter, writing next to it: "A lovely touch for the guests in the Castle for todays’s #RoyalWedding, complete with water and a huge Harry and Meghan chocolate coin." Many invited to watch the wedding expressed their delight at being asked. Thomas Lock, 18, from the Valleys, was invited for his work as a Lord Lieutenant’s cadet and took his mother, Sarah. "It’s not often someone gets picked from the Valleys to come to something like this," he said. "It’s such a lovely atmosphere, everyone’s being really friendly, we’re having a great time. We’re recording it all on television so we can relive it again when we get home tomorrow."

Members of the public were invited to celebrate the royal wedding in the grounds of Windsor Castle

It was revealed in March that Harry and Meghan were inviting members of the public from all across the UK, as well as 200 people from a range of charities, 100 pupils from local schools, 530 Members of The Royal Households and Crown Estate, and the community members of Windsor Castle to their wedding. In a statement, the Palace said: "Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle have said they want their Wedding Day to be shaped so as to allow members of the public to feel part of the celebrations too. This wedding, like all weddings, will be a moment of fun and joy that will reflect the characters and values of the Bride and Groom."

It continued: "In addition to the Carriage Procession in Windsor, they have today shared some further details of how the public will be involved on May 19th. Prince Harry and Ms Markle have invited 2,640 people into the grounds of Windsor Castle to watch the arrivals of the Bride and Groom, and their wedding guests, at the chapel and to watch the carriage procession as it departs from the castle."