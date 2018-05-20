Kate seen with new ring to royal wedding, seemingly paying tribute to Prince Louis The Duchess kept a low profile during Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's big day

The Duchess of Cambridge stepped out in style on Saturday as she attended Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal wedding. For her first appearance following her son Prince Louis' birth, Kate looked gorgeous dressed in a recycled Alexander McQueen dress, which she teamed with a co-ordinating Philip Treacy fascinator, Jimmy Choo court shoes and a dazzling new accessory. On close inspection, Kate appeared to be wearing a new ring on her right hand which featured a citrine stone – which represents new life. This could well have been gifted to the mother-of-three by Prince William following the birth of their son, who was too young to attend the wedding.

The Duchess of Cambridge has a new ring

During Harry and Meghan's big day, Kate kept a low profile, and was on hand to ensure that her children Prince George, four, and Princess Charlotte, were on their best behaviour as they carried out their duties as pageboy and bridesmaid. The doting mum was seen walking Charlotte and Harry's goddaughter, Florence van Custem, three, up the steps of the chapel and into the church, before taking a seat next to the Duchess of Cornwall for the ceremony. It is believed that Louis was being looked after by palace staff or another of the Cambridge family's nannies at Windsor Castle during the ceremony, while their main nanny, Maria Teresa Turrion Borrallo, was on hand to keep an eye on the bridesmaids and pageboys.

RELATED: Kate on mummy duties during royal wedding - all the sweetest photos

Kate was on mum duties during the royal wedding

On the eve of the wedding, William opened up about the newest addition to the family during a walkabout in Windsor. The proud father spoke about life as a family of five whilst chatting to members of the crowd who had gathered to meet him. Ritu Dutt, 48, from Richmond, Surrey, said: "I asked William, 'how's the baby?' and he said 'lots of sleepless nights but it's really lovely'." William also joked that they were "looking for a babysitter" for their baby boy when he was congratulated on the new addition to the family.

RELATED: All the latest on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal wedding