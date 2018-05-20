Kate Middleton and Prince William all smiles as they return to Kensington Palace after Royal Wedding The new parents are probably looking forward to some shut eye

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were all smiles as they returned to their home in Kensington Palace on Sunday afternoon after the excitements of the Royal Wedding weekend in Windsor. Duchess Kate looked happy and relaxed as her husband drove her through the gates of the palace in their car. Both William and Kate were wearing dark shades, perhaps hiding the tired eyes of a couple of new parents who had spent the previous evening celebrating late into the night.

It was a busy weekend for two of the Cambridge children

It was a weekend of fabulous moments for the Cambridge family; for Prince William, it was an emotional time as he watched his younger brother Prince Harry tie the knot with his American wife Meghan Markle. Duchess Kate's husband had a string of important duties as his brother's best man, including the task of keeping him company at Coworth Park Hotel the night before. William also accompanied his sibling on an impromptu walkabout, meeting crowds of well-wishers outside Windsor Castle on the eve of his wedding, where he admitted to struggling with sleepless nights courtesy of his newborn son Prince Louis.

Loading the player...

The best moments from the Royal Wedding

Of course while Prince William had a night of unbroken sleep at the swanky hotel as he entertained his brother and calmed his nerves, Duchess Kate was left in charge of all three of her young children, with the help of her nanny Maria Borrallo. Kate left baby Louis behind for the televised ceremony which saw her brother-in-law marry former-actress Meghan. But no doubt little Louis was close at hand, being not even three weeks old.

PHOTOS: All the photos from the Royal Wedding

The couple's other two children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, had vital roles in the wedding party as pageboy and bridesmaid respectively. The duo were impeccibly well behaved as they walked down the aisle tending to Meghan's incredible train, a moment of cheekiness when Charlotte poked her tongue out at one point, reserved for a time when the TV cameras were out of sight.

MORE: All the details from the evening wedding reception

The young familiy of five had a relaxed day in Windsor, choosing to wait until later in the afternoon to return to their home in the Capital. While both are famously fans of the countryside, they will have had to return to London quickly in order for Prince George to return to school on Monday morning at St Thomas' Battersea where he has been a pupil since September.