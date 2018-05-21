This is the sweet gift Meghan Markle gave Duchess Kate for the royal wedding It's so beautiful!

The Duchess of Sussex really did think of everything for her royal wedding to Prince Harry on 19 May - and it's now been revealed that she gave a very special gift to her new sister-in-law, the Duchess of Cambridge! Meghan reportedly gave Kate a beautiful gold bracelet by Zofia Day, which, aptly, is named the Kensington Bracelet. The pretty piece features a subtle gold disc and fine chain, in keeping with the new royal's penchant for minimal, understated jewellery.

Meghan gave Kate a special piece of jewellery to mark the occasion

In fact, the special piece is now available to buy on the designer's website, for $450.00. Meghan reportedly gave the same piece to her six best friends on the day, too, who were thought to include Jessica Mulroney and Benita Litt. The newlywed has worn Zofia Day for her own official appearances before, choosing to wear a triangular stud earring from the brand for an engagement in Cardiff earlier in the year.

The brand's founder, Lisette Polny, told People magazine it was very special to be a part of the wedding day. "It’s an overwhelming honour to be part of history and for my pieces to be given as a keepsake for this momentous occasion," she said. Apparently, though now available for anyone to buy, the bracelet was made specifically for the royal wedding, and was approved by Meghan herself. "It’s a really simple, elegant piece that’s just very true to her personal style," the designer added.

The Kensington bracelet

Also created for the big day were two bespoke Zofia Day necklaces, given to Benita Litt's two daughters, who were bridesmaids for Meghan. Again, the pieces were perfectly named - one being the Windsor Heart Pendant Necklace, and the other the Charlotte Bow Necklace. Perhaps Princess Charlotte bagged one of those, too!

Meghan had two special necklaces made for the daughters of Benita Litt

After the afternoon reception, the bride even surprised her female guests further by sending slippers for them to change into after a day of wearing heels. Pretty Little Liars actress and wife of Patrick Day, Troian Bellisario, took to her Instagram stories to share the moment. "How amazing is this! Because the shoes have come off. They have slippers for us," she said over the video clip.

