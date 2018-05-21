The official wedding photographs of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been released - and they are magical Prince Harry and Meghan tied the knot in Windsor on Saturday

The official wedding photographs from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding have been released - and they are dreamier than we had ever imagined. The pictures were taken immediately after the newlyweds embarked on a procession following their beautiful ceremony on Saturday afternoon. Three photos have been released, with one showing just the new Duke and Duchess of Sussex posing on the East Terrace, Windsor Castle, and a second of the lovebirds with their bridesmaids and pageboys in the Green Drawing Room at Windsor Castle. The final image adds the bride and groom's family - the Prince of Wales, the Duchess of Cornwall and Doria Ragland - along with the Queen, the Duke of Edinburgh, best man Prince William and his wife Kate.

The official pictures from Prince Harry and Meghan's wedding have been unveiled

The happy couple have thanked the well-wishers who took part in their marriage celebrations, and are said to be feeling "so lucky" to have shared their big day with the thousands gathered in Windsor. Kensington Palace said in a statement: "The Duke and Duchess would like to thank everyone who took part in the celebrations of their Wedding. They feel so lucky to have been able to share their day with all those gathered in Windsor and also all those who watched the wedding on television across the UK, Commonwealth, and around the world." The statement added: "Their Royal Highnesses are delighted with these official portraits taken by Alexi Lubomirski and are happy to be able to share them today. They would also like to say thank you for all of the generous messages of support they have received."

GALLERY: See all the best photos from the royal wedding

The newlyweds with their pageboys and bridesmaids

The stunning pictures were taken by celebrity photographer Alexi Lubomirski, who also took the engagement photographs for the couple at Frogmore House. Of taking the pictures, Alexi said: "It has been an incredible honour and privilege to document The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's inspiring journey of love, hope and family; from the engagement photos, all the way through to the official wedding and family portraits on Saturday. This has been a beautiful chapter in my career and life, that I will happily never forget."

Is this where Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have escaped to after the royal wedding?

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex with their family and bridal party

It was a day full of celebrations for the newlyweds, who exchanged their vows in a midday ceremony which was watched by millions across the world. The nuptials were swiftly followed by a 25-minute procession through Windsor where an estimated 100,000 people turned out to catch a glimpse of the bride and groom. They then headed back to the castle for a lunchtime reception, hosted by the Queen, before partying the night away with 200 guests at an intimate reception, which started at 7pm and was held at Frogmore Hall in Windsor. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are due to attend a Buckingham Palace garden party on Tuesday as part of the Prince of Wales's 70th birthday celebrations. It will mark the beginning of a new life for former actress Meghan, who has already spoken of her desire to "hit the ground running" in her role as a full-time royal.

WATCH: Mother-of-the-bride Doria Ragland's looks of love during the royal wedding