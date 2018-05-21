Prince George and Princess Charlotte are adorable in official wedding pictures The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's official wedding pictures were released on Monday

They're the pictures we have been waiting for since the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's big day on Saturday, and Alexi Lubomirski's official pictures taken on the wedding day certainly haven't disappointed. The couple have released a total of three gorgeous snaps, but it's the one including the pageboys and bridesmaids that has truly melted our hearts.

Prince George's smile lifts our hearts

In the adorable picture, the beaming newlyweds can be seen surrounded by Prince William and Kate's two children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, who acted as pageboy and bridesmaid respectively, and the rest of the sweet bridal party. The siblings are pictured smiling at the camera - Prince George showing none of his characteristic shyness, literally grinning like a Cheshire cat. Charlotte is looking slightly off camera (perhaps at her mum in the corner), and smiling heartily too. The entire group shot, much less formal than many official wedding photos, are utterly delightful.

Other pageboys and bridesmaids in the bridal party include Ivy, Brian and John Mulroney, Zalie Warren, Florence van Cutsem, Remi and Ryland Litt and Jasper Dyer.

RELATED: Kate on mummy duty: the most adorable photos of the Duchess with her children

The ten children, aged from two to ten years old, are perfectly in sync with the royal couple in the pictures. The bridesmaids wore bespoke Givenchy dresses, like Meghan, designed by Clare Waight Keller and hand crafted in the GivenchyHaute Couture Atelier in Paris. A press release from the fashion house revealed the dresses "were designed to have the same timeless purity as Ms. Markle's dress."

Loading the player...

The happy couple relax after their wedding

Each dress was sculpted in Ivory silk radzimir, and is high-waisted with short puff sleeves and hand finished with a double silk ribbon detail tied at the back in a bow. The also include pockets and pleated skirts to create a relaxed and luxurious silhouette.

RELATED: Prince George wears trousers for the first time at the royal wedding – see the cute picture!

On the other hand, the four pageboys perfectly matched the groom in a miniature version of the Blues and Royals frockcoat that the groom wore on his big day. The frockcoats were made from blue doeskin, single-breasted in style with a stand-up collar and completed with figured braiding of Regimental pattern. As a special memento, each Page had their initials embroidered in gold on their shoulder straps.