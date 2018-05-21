Photographer opens up about royal wedding photo going viral The picture shows the Duke and Duchess of Sussex from above following their moving ceremony

Hundreds of photographers descended on Windsor Castle on Saturday morning to capture Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's big day, and even though thousands of pictures were taken it was just the one that went viral all over the world. The snap in question is one showing the newly married couple inside the Ascot Landau Carriage following their emotional and uplifting wedding ceremony. The unique photo, which the photographer describes as being "purely coincidental", was taken from the roof of George IV Gateway of Windsor Castle and shows the couple holding hands and looking out the crowds whilst the bride's bouquet rests on her lap.

The picture was first tweeted by a fan account and it was captioned: "I don't know who took this picture, but it's exquisite #RoyalWedding". Thankfully, PA photographer Yui Mok quickly spotted his creation and explained the magic behind it.

"Thanks, glad you like the photo. It was taken by myself, and I'm a staff photographer for Press Association based in the UK. I was positioned on the roof of George IV Gateway of Windsor Castle, and they passed directly beneath me during their carriage procession," he replied.

MORE: No one caught Meghan Markle's royal wedding bouquet – here's why

He continued: "I should also add a big thanks to the PA picture desk, who crop and tidy up the raw images that we send to them directly from our cameras on big jobs like this, before they are issued to the wider world. They tend to be unsung, whilst photographers end up grabbing all the glory."

Loading the player...

Yui went on to explain in more detail which camera he used for the incredible shot. "For that shot I used @CanonUKandIE 1Dx Mk2 camera and a 70-200mm lens. For other shots I had the @CanonProNetwork 600mm F4 (which is actually quite light for its size - just as well as I had to handhold it a lot of the time!) Drones would never have been allowed anywhere near."

He also explained that those interested in the snap could get it via different agencies, and not just PA. "My position was a 'pool' position yesterday, which means @PA have to share the images I took with other agencies, out of fairness to the limited access in that spot. The photo should be available via quite a few agencies, not only @PA and RexShutterstock."

RELATED: Did you catch Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's second royal wedding kiss? See the photos