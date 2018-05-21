When is HELLO! Magazine's Royal Wedding Souvenir Issue out - and where can you buy it? Relive every second of Harry and Meghan’s wedding day with our special collector’s edition

What an amazing weekend! The wedding of the year - and while Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have stepped out of the spotlight, our excitement is still at an all-time high. Our special edition souvenir issue hits shelves today, featuring all the stunning photos of the glamorous guests, the emotional ceremony, Meghan and Harry's procession, and all the celebratory scenes. From their very first kiss as husband and wife to the cutest moments from the bridesmaids and pageboys, this definitely an issue not to be missed.

Meghan changed into a stunning second gown for the evening reception

As Meghan Markle emerged from the car, all eyes were on her stunning dress, designed by Clare Waight Keller for Givenchy, and her veil was embroidered with flowers representing all 53 countries of the commonwealth. In this special issue, you can see photographs documenting every angle of the gown, as well as Prince Harry's very sweet reaction when he first set his eyes on his beautiful bride. See all the incredible outfits from the celebrity and royal guests - from dresses and suits to hats and shoes. If it happened, it's in the magazine, and it's an issue you'll want to keep for your children and their children to cherish as the years go by.

PHOTOS: The best pictures from Harry and Meghan's special day

Here’s how to get hold of your copy: If you’re in the UK, you can pick up your issue in London from this afternoon, and if you're outside of London it hits shelves nationwide from Tuesday 22nd May from all major newsagents. But we've got good news too - if you really can’t wait to get your hands on a copy, then our digital edition is available right now to download from iTunes, with additional exclusive photos and videos from the amazing event. Or, keep up to date with every moment from the happy couple's first year together by subscribing for as little as £6 per month, and you'll get this historic collector's issue free.