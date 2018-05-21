Hospice overwhelmed by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding flowers: see adorable picture The royal couple exchanged vows in front of thousands of well-wishers on Saturday

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have a made a heartwarming gesture. The newlyweds, now the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, have sent the royal flowers - which hung St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle on their wedding day - to a new home, St Joseph's Hospice in London. The Hackney-based health care facility took to their Facebook page on Sunday to share pictures of their "very special delivery". St Joseph's wrote in the caption: "A big thank you to Harry and Meghan and florist Philippa Craddock. Our hospice smells and looks gorgeous. Such a lovely gesture."

St Joseph's Hospice in London were sent flowers from the royal wedding

The floral decorations were designed by royal florist Philippa Craddock. She used foliage largely sourced from The Crown Estate and Windsor Great Park to create a truly personalised look for the day. The bouquets included peonies, foxgloves and white garden roses, which were loved by the late Princess Diana. Speaking about her royal couple's sweet gesture, Claire Learner, a spokesperson from St Joseph's Hospice told HELLO!: "To see the faces of the patients when they received the flowers was just fantastic, I'll never forget that moment. There's such excitement and a huge buzz around the hospice today and that's all thanks to the wonderful Phillipa Craddock and of course the newlyweds Harry and Meghan. Just amazing."

Nigel Harding, Chief Executive of St Joseph's Hospice added: "We are so excited and honoured to receive this wonderful gift, it really feels like we're part of the royal wedding. The flowers are simply stunning and our patients were both surprised and delighted to receive them. A huge thank you to Philippa Craddock and her team and of course to the Royal bride and groom." Meghan and Harry celebrated their big day in Windsor with a beautiful carriage procession followed by an afternoon reception hosted by the Queen, and an evening reception at Frogmore Hall hosted by Prince Charles, where 200 guests gathered to celebrate the occasion.

