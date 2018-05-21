Is this where Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have escaped to after the royal wedding? The couple left Windsor Castle on Sunday afternoon

The newly married Duke and Duchess of Sussex are said to have left Windsor Castle on Sunday afternoon, but the couple were never seen arriving back to their cottage in Kensington Palace, so where have they escaped to following their gorgeous royal wedding on Saturday?

It seems the couple might have holed themselves up in the Cotswolds, and taken refuge in the four-bedroom cottage they are leasing long-term. Prince Harry and Meghan recently spent time there, they were said to have gone the weekend before their nuptials to spend some private downtime together before guests and family members began to descend on London and Windsor.

Previous reports have revealed the cottage "is very private, has a vast open-plan kitchen and dining area for Meghan to cook in and lots of large windows for the stunning views." Renovation on the house started last September to make sure it was completely secure for the couple. A source has told HELLO! the property is difficult to reach and the couple travel in and out by helicopter to minimise disruption on local roads.

MORE: Watch the moment Meghan Markle curtsies to the Queen at the royal wedding

Adding fuel to the theory is the fact that the couple's official wedding photographer, Alexi Lubomirski, has also spent part of Sunday in the idyllic English countryside, and possibly not too far from the couple, meaning he would have been on hand to go through the official wedding pictures with them if they wanted to! Alexi spent the glorious sunny day with his wife, visiting his mum, who lives in the UK. Sharing several pictures of them and typical Cotswolds cottages, the photographer wrote: "A delicious end to an amazing weekend! This is UK at it's best! Sunday in the sun, walking through fields with my mama, my wife and kids... Sitting in an empty village cricket field as the sun goes down. Dandelion seeds blowing on the breeze, kids making daisy chains for mama... When the sun is out, UK is gorgeous... Back to NYC tomorrow... #RoyalWeddingWeekend".

Loading the player...

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are back in action on Tuesday to attend a garden party in the Buckingham Palace gardens for the Prince of Wales' 70th Birthday Patronage Celebration.

RELATED: Meghan Markle wears Princess Diana's aquamarine ring to evening wedding reception