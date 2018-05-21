Prince Harry invited African orphan Mutsu he met 14 years ago to the royal wedding Prince Harry befriended Mutsu Potsane during his gap year in 2004

Prince Harry made sure his friend Mutsu Potsane was one of the lucky guests invited to his extraordinary wedding on Saturday. The British royal, who befriended the orphan when he was volunteering in Africa 14 years ago, is believed to have flown Mutsu over for the celebrations along with a group of representatives from Harry's charity Sentebale. The charity's Twitter page shared a picture from the day, and added the caption: "Congratulations to the new Duke and Duchess of Sussex, from everyone at @Sentebale We were delighted that some of our Lesotho team were able to join in the very special celebrations in Windsor today! #SentebaleCelebrates #RoyalWedding."

Mutsu Potsane attended the royal wedding in Windsor on Saturday

The Duke of Sussex struck up an instant rapport with the then four-year-old Relebohile "Mutsu" Potsane in 2004, and after years of staying in touch, they have since been reunited on various occasions. Harry, 33, co-founded the charity Sentebale in 2006 with Lesotho's Prince Seeiso in memory of their respective mothers' work in the African kingdom, which has one of the world's highest rate of HIV. Sentebale chairman Johnny Hornby said Mutsu was among the first group to greet Harry and his bride Meghan Markle following their nuptials. He told the Express: "He's a bit shy now, but he's doing really well. He's just finishing school."

Prince Harry and Meghan tied the knot in front of hundreds of well-wishers

Harry and Meghan invited members of the public from all across the UK, as well as 200 people from a range of charities, 100 pupils from local schools, 530 Members of The Royal Households and Crown Estate, and the community members of Windsor Castle to their wedding. Ahead of the wedding, the Palace said in a statement: "Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle have said they want their Wedding Day to be shaped so as to allow members of the public to feel part of the celebrations too. This wedding, like all weddings, will be a moment of fun and joy that will reflect the characters and values of the Bride and Groom."

