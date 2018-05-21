Revealed: why one little bridesmaid is missing a bouquet in official royal wedding pictures One of Meghan Markle's bridesmaids had a very important job to do instead

It is safe to say that the ten bridesmaids and page boys who played important roles at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal wedding melted hearts as they walked down the aisle behind the bride on her big day. But on close inspection, one of the little bridesmaids wasn’t holding a bouquet of flowers like the rest – and there is a very simple reason why. Meghan's best friend Jessica Mulroney's four-year-old daughter Ivy had her hands free as she undertook her bridesmaid duties so that she could take Meghan's bouquet to hold during the ceremony.

Little Ivy didn't have a bouquet of flowers as she undertook her bridesmaid duties

Without a maid of honour, Meghan needed someone to hold her flowers for her, and would have wanted Ivy to feel like she had an extra-special role at her wedding, as her older twin brothers Brian and John, seven, were given the task of holding Meghan's veil.In the official photos released on Monday, Ivy is pictured holding a bouquet with Harry's goddaughter Florence van Custem, three, while in a second photograph, she is seen clutching onto Florence's flowers as she stands next to Prince George, four, and her brother.

In contrast, at the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's wedding in 2011, Kate's maid of honour Pippa was on hand to hold her bouquet of flowers during the ceremony at Westminster Abbey. Pippa was also there to carry her big sister's train, and help assist with the younger bridesmaids and page boys. It was revealed at the beginning of May that Meghan had decided against having a maid of honour at her wedding as she didn’t want to choose one particular friend out of her very close-knit circle.

Ivy holds a bouquet in the official royal wedding picture - while Florence is empty handed

Following Harry and Meghan's wedding, the newlyweds thanked everyone who took part in their marriage celebrations, and said that they were feeling "so lucky" to have shared their big day with the thousands gathered in Windsor. Kensington Palace said in a statement: "The Duke and Duchess would like to thank everyone who took part in the celebrations of their Wedding. They feel so lucky to have been able to share their day with all those gathered in Windsor and also all those who watched the wedding on television across the UK, Commonwealth, and around the world."

The statement added: "Their Royal Highnesses are delighted with these official portraits taken by Alexi Lubomirski and are happy to be able to share them today. They would also like to say thank you for all of the generous messages of support they have received."