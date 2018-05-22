Misha Nonoo, Prince Harry and Meghan's matchmaker finally shares pictures from the royal wedding She is thought to have introduced the couple...

American fashion designer Misha Nonoo is believed to be the matchmaker behind the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's fairytale romance, so of course she was one of the special guests at their royal wedding! The style star finally took to Instagram on Monday to post her photographs from the day, describing it as "the happiest weekend". She also shared details of her outfits for the occasion, showing off a long-sleeved ice-blue midi dress for the ceremony, and a one-shouldered red jumpsuit for the evening reception.

Misha took to Instagram to share much-awaited photos from the day

Over on her Instagram Stories, Misha also shared a snap of her intricate hat, created by milliner Stephen Jones - as well as a sweet shot with Suits star Abigail Spencer, and one of her strolling in the slippers gifted to the female guests by the bride, post-ceremony. "Shoes off! Slippers on," she wrote, along with a heart-eyed emoji.

Misha posed with fellow guests

The designer, whose clothes Meghan has worn on a number of occasions, is widely thought to have introduced the former actress to Prince Harry - as the ex-wife of Harry's schoolfriend Alexander Gilkes, she is well-connected in royal circles and also counts Princess Eugenie as a close friend. Meghan and Misha had holidayed together in Spain in August 2016, just after the royal couple had their first date.

She also shared a snap of her Stephen Jones hat

In their engagement interview, Meghan and Harry admitted they met through a blind date set-up by a mutual friend. Matchmaker or not, Misha certainly seemed to have a good time celebrating her close pals' union - and also looked to have brought a new boyfriend to the party. Describing her self-made outfits, she wrote: "I designed this dress using ice blue silk mikado from Taroni, one of the oldest silk mills in Lake Como, Italy. For black tie, I love wearing a jumpsuit and created this one shoulder, draped silk style in our signature red."

