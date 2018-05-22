WATCH: The best moments from the royal wedding What was your favourite moment of the royal wedding?

Fans from all over the world gathered in Windsor on 19 May 2018 to watch a moment in history as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle married in St. George's Chapel in a stunning and lively ceremony attended by the royal family and Hollywood A-listers alike. From surprising guests like Idris Elba and Tom Hardy to the best dressed attendees like Amal Clooney, nothing compared to the arrival of Meghan with her mother, Doria Ragland, dressed in a stunning couture Givenchy gown. From Doria's emotional moments as the pair said their vows to the couple's very first kiss as husband and wife, see the wedding highlights in our video below.