Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's sweetest looks of love at the royal wedding: video They're the cutest!

They could have been the only ones in the room, judging by their sweet exchanges at the royal wedding. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle couldn't resist showing everyone just how much they love each other at last week's ceremony. As the cameras rolled and the church service was broadcast around the world, the bride and groom held hands and smiled lovingly at each other. Harry was visibly emotional as he first set his eyes on his future wife walking down the aisle. From the moment they said their vows to their first kiss on the church steps, watch our video below. We challenge you not to cry!

MORE: The sweet wedding gift Duchess Meghan gave Duchess Kate