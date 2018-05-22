Reverend Michael Curry thought royal wedding invite was an April Fools The Reverend who stole the show at the royal wedding revealed he thought his invite was a prank

Reverend Michael Curry stole the show at the royal wedding due to his passionate, 14-minute sermon, but he revealed on Good Morning Britain that he initially thought that his invitation was speak was an April Fools' Day joke. He said: "I thought somebody was doing an April Fools’ joke on me. I just didn’t in my wildest imagination." His speech became the most tweeted about moment of the service, though the bishop admitted he had "no idea" about the level of attention it received, explaining: "When I sat down from the sermon I remember thinking to myself, 'I hope that was okay.'"

The Reverend spoke about his speech

Speaking about Prince Harry and Meghan, he added: "They're going to work to make this world better and empowering women is one of the ways we do that." At the service, which took place in St George's Chapel on Saturday, the bishop opened his speech with a quote from Martin Luther King, saying: "We must discover the power of love, the redemptive power of love. And when we do that, we will be able to make of this old world a new world. Love is the only way… There's power in love. Don't underestimate it. Don't even over-sentimentalise. There is power, power in love."

Celebrities were quick to tweet about the Reverend's address on Twitter, with Naomi Campbell writing: "Glued to the royal wedding has me in tears!! This is so beautiful… Yes ... taking it to church!! Pastor 'when love is the way'." Paralympic Gold Medallist Giles Long added: "Rev Michael Curry is absolutely ripping it up! Go big or go home. Amen." Piers Morgan was also one of many to point out that Prince William looked amused by the passionate sermon, writing: "William's losing it." He later added: "Wow. Still reeling from Rev Curry. What a moment. What a guy! He may have gone on a bit long but as my youngest son just rang to say, 'Dad, imagine being a black American watching this wedding? It's historic - and brilliant.' He's right."

