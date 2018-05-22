Meghan Markle and Prince Charles show close bond at garden party appearance Meghan Markle is said to have a close bond with Prince Charles after he warmly welcomed her mother into the royal family

After Meghan Markle reportedly spoke about her 'close bond' with her new father-in-law, Prince Charles, during her wedding speech at the evening reception at the weekend, the pair looked close and were spotted chatting to one another with his wife, the Duchess of Cornwall, as they celebrated the future King of England's 70th birthday in the grounds of Buckingham Palace on Tuesday. The new Duchess of Sussex looked stunning dressed in a cream Goat dress with sheer sleeves, while the Prince looked to be enjoying his birthday celebrations in a grey suit. The trio laughed with one another as Harry gave a speech about his dad.

Meghan, Camilla and Prince Charles exchanged smiles

Prince Charles had the honour of walking Meghan down the aisle on her wedding day after her father was too ill to attend. In a statement released by Kensington Palace, the Prince said he was "pleased to be able to welcome Ms. Markle to The Royal Family in this way", and accompanied her mother, Doria Ragland, upon leaving the ceremony. The royal exchanged some words with Meghan as they walked down the aisle together on Saturday, and Prince Harry thanked his father after he led her to the altar. A source spoke to The Times about Meghan and Charles' relationship, explaining: "They have spent a lot of time together. She was particularly touched by the welcome that the Prince of Wales provided to her mother. It was really lovely. The Prince and the Duchess of Cornwall were incredibly warm towards her."

The birthday party marked the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's first joint engagement as a married couple, and the Duchess' first as a member of the royal family. The royal couple will carry out several royal duties before going on their honeymoon later this week. Although they haven't confirmed where they will be travelling to, they are thought to be visiting Namibia.

