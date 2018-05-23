Kate reveals her favourite thing to do with Prince George and Princess Charlotte Soon Prince Louis will also be joining in all the fun too!

The Duchess of Cambridge is a hands-on-mum to her three children, and most recently was seen doting on her two oldest children, Prince George, four, and Princess Charlotte, three, as they undertook their special roles as page boy and bridesmaid at the royal wedding. And while the Cambridge family are notoriously private, Kate has given a rare glimpse into their family life away from the spotlight in an open letter to support the Children's Hospice Week. In the letter of support, organised by Together for Short Lives, the Duchess revealed how she cherishes "simple family moments" with her children, such as "playing outside together."

This year, the theme for Children's Hospice Week is Life's Short, with children and young people sharing what they enjoy most. Kate – who has been patron of East Anglia's Children's Hospices (EACH) since 2012 - shared in her letter: "Spending quality time together is such an important aspect of family life and for me, as a mother, it is the simple family moments like playing outside together that I cherish."

The Duchess of Cambridge loves to play outside with her children

Kate also urged readers to "join me in supporting Children’s Hospice Week this year. Together we can champion the vital role that children’s hospices play in helping seriously ill children and families to have more precious moments." Kate was last seen out in public on Sunday as she attended Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding. It was the first time that the Duchess had been seen since giving birth to Prince Louis three weeks earlier, and she was on hand to make sure her little ones were on their best behaviour, arriving with them to the chapel along with the other mums, and helping them up the steps, before taking a seat next to the Duchess of Cornwall for the ceremony.

Kate is a hands-on-mum to her three children

It is believed that Louis was being looked after by palace staff or another of the Cambridge family's nannies at Windsor Castle during the ceremony, while their main nanny, Maria Teresa Turrion Borrallo, was on hand to keep an eye on the bridesmaids and pageboys.