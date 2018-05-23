Princess Charlotte sneezing is the cutest clip you'll see today - video Princess Charlotte showed her impeccable manners in the adorable clip

An 'awww!' was heard around the world after Princess Charlotte was caught sneezing while leaving St George's Chapel with her mum, the Duchess of Cambridge, while a bridesmaid at the wedding of her uncle, Prince Harry, and Meghan Markle. The adorable three-year-old politely put her hand over her mouth and squeezed her eyes shut as she let out the sneeze, and quickly went back to waving at the crowd.

Charlotte let out a sneeze

Princess Charlotte was one of six bridesmaids and four pageboys to participate in the wedding, and Prince William and Kate's adorable daughter could be seen walking after Meghan down the aisle with her brother, Prince George, Brian, John and Ivy Mulroney, Zalie Warren, Florence van Cutsem, Remi and Rylan Litt and Jasper Dyer. Ivy, four, was tasked with taking Meghan's bouquet from her at the beginning of the ceremony.

Princess Charlotte smiled at the crowd

The little Princess wasn't the only person who struggled with their sneezing during the royal wedding, as James Corden recently admitted that he was struggling with his allergies so much during the service that he almost let out a sneeze during the moment the priest asked the congregation to "speak now, or forever hold your peace" regarding the marriage. Chatting on The Late, Late Show with James Corden, he explained: "The worst part of the ceremony for me was there was flowers everywhere, the most beautiful flowers you've ever seen. And I get quite bad allergies if I'm in such close proximity to flowers, so for a lot of the ceremony, I just needed to sneeze. Right at the point when the archbishop was saying, 'If anyone knows of any reason…' and I was like, 'Please don't sneeze. Please don't sneeze… I had to do one of those internal sneezes. I think I got away with it."