The Duchess of Cornwall talks Thomas Markle not attending the royal wedding

The Duchess of Cornwall appeared to address Thomas Markle pulling out of the royal wedding a few days before the special day, admitting that not even the royal family knew what would happen next. Speaking about the "uplifting" royal wedding while visiting 5 News in London, Camilla said: "It was such a lovely day. Just everything went right. We all wondered whatever would happen next and then everything went right. The only thing is that we are all losing our voices now." Thomas dropped out of the wedding after it was discovered he had been working with a member of the paparazzi for manufactured photographs, and later for health reasons, leaving Prince Charles to walk his daughter-in-law down the aisle.

Camilla also told staff: "Earlier she had said of the wedding, 'It's nice to have something that is uplifting rather than depressing. Everything was just perfect, including the weather, which couldn't have been better. It was a beautiful day.'" During the Duchess' trip, she sat in on the morning's editorial conference, which discussed an interview she had given on domestic violence, an issue which is the cornerstone of Camilla's public work. Speaking about her work on the issue, she said: "It is a subject everyone knew about but rarely talks about. For some of the women involved it is very, very harrowing. It is a subject that has been under wraps for too long."

Speaking about walking Meghan down the aisle, Prince Charles said in a statement that he was "pleased to be able to welcome Ms. Markle to The Royal Family in this way". He then led both Camilla and Meghan's mother, Doria Ragland, out of the church, and was photographed chatting to Doria as they waved off the newlyweds. The Prince of Wales is thought to have a close relationship with Meghan, with a source telling The Times: "They have spent a lot of time together. She was particularly touched by the welcome that the Prince of Wales provided to her mother. It was really lovely. The Prince and the Duchess of Cornwall were incredibly warm towards her."

