Relive the moment Prince Louis was introduced to the world as he turns one month old The youngest member of the Cambridge family was born on 23 April 2018

It's already been a month since Prince Louis made his much-anticipated arrival into the world on 23 April as adoring crowds gathered outside the Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital in London to catch a glimpse of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's youngest child. And so much has happened in the space of four weeks, as Louis' uncle Prince Harry and Meghan Markle tied the knot in Windsor, while his big brother Prince George, four, and big sister Princess Charlotte, three, undertook important roles at the royal wedding as page boy and bridesmaid.

Going back four weeks prior, it was announced shortly before 8:30 am on 23 April that Kate had gone into labour. Kensington Palace took to Twitter to share a short statement, which read: "Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Cambridge was admitted to St Mary's Hospital, Paddington, London earlier this morning in the early stages of labour. The Duchess travelled by car from Kensington Palace to the Lindo Wing at St. Mary's Hospital with The Duke of Cambridge."

News that Kate, 36, had given birth to her third baby was confirmed at 1pm the same day. A few hours later, proud dad William emerged from the Lindo Wing to go and collect his two oldest children. The crowds went wild after he came back with George and Charlotte so they could visit their new brother for the first time. George looked adorable – although shy - dressed in his school uniform after the first day of term, while Charlotte showcased her royal wave as she held onto her dad's hand.

Louis made his debut appearance – just like his two siblings did – in his mother's arms on the steps of the Lindo Wing. A lip reader revealed to the Mirror afterwards that William had asked his wife, "Are you ok with him?" to which Kate replied with a smile, "Yes." Four days after his birth, William and Kate announced Louis' name to the world, revealing his official royal moniker to be Prince Louis Arthur Charles. To help remember the moment, take a look at the 360 degree photo below, where you can zoom in to take a close look at the happy parents, baby, adoring crowds, and press gathering to meet the latest addition to the royal family.