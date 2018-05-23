The Duchess of Sussex's official occupation revealed Harry and Meghan's new titles are the Duke and Duchess of Sussex

It's official! Since her marriage to Prince Harry, Meghan Markle can now call herself a Princess of the United Kingdom. The former actress, who last year said goodbye to her TV career and her days on legal drama Suits, is now a member of the royal family. This means that her official job occupation is 'Princess'.

Meghan, however, will not be called 'Princess Meghan'. She will be referred to as the Duchess of Sussex – the title she received upon her marriage to Prince Harry last weekend. A statement from Kensington Palace read: "The Queen has today been pleased to confer a Dukedom on Prince Henry of Wales. His titles will be Duke of Sussex, Earl of Dumbarton and Baron Kilkeel. Prince Harry thus becomes His Royal Highness The Duke of Sussex, and Ms. Meghan Markle on marriage will become Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Sussex."

Meghan's official title is the Duchess of Sussex

Meghan's official occupation is Princess, just like her sister-in-law Kate, whose title is the Duchess of Cambridge. But royal watchers have only ever seen Kate write out her occupation of Princess a number of times – most notably on her children's birth certificates. The same can be expected of Meghan if she and Harry have children.

As well as her new title and job occupation, Meghan has officially become the fourth patron of Prince William, Prince Harry and Duchess Kate's Royal Foundation. According to her official biography on the royal family's website, Meghan, 36, will undertake duties in support of the Queen, both in the UK and overseas.

She will also devote her time to a number of charities and organisations. Just like Kate has chosen to champion mental health, Meghan is expected to focus on issues close to her heart, and given her past charity work and proud feminist activities, these could include gender equality and women's rights.