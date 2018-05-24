Exclusive: Prince George learning to ride on Shetland pony with help from Zara Tindall The Queen first learnt how to ride aged three

Prince George is taking after his great-grandmother the Queen! The future King, who turns five in July, is learning how to ride and has been having lessons at Windsor. A source exclusively told HELLO! that George has been practising on a Shetland pony that belongs to his father Prince William's cousin, Zara Tindall, who is a talented equestrian herself. They said: "William and Kate were really keen to get George riding – it's something all the royals do and the whole family adore animals. But obviously he's only small so they didn't want to put him on a big horse. They asked Zara if they could use one of her Shetland ponies and he's been learning to ride on one of those."

George's fondness for horses was first noticed by royal watchers in 2016. During the Cambridges' tour of Canada, the youngster looked comfortable in the saddle, happily sitting astride a miniature horse named Honey during a children's tea party in Victoria. Earlier that year, he was also pictured playing on a rocking horse given to him by former US President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle when they visited Kensington Palace in April.

Prince George pictured on a rocking horse in 2016

Like George, his younger sister Princess Charlotte has also taken up riding lessons. She started at just 17 months old. In 2016, Kate met Paralympic gold medallist Natasha Baker at a royal engagement. Natasha later let slip: "She emphasised that Charlotte has this passion for horses and although she doesn't echo it, she'll do her best to champion and encourage it."

MORE: How Princess Charlotte is taking after the Queen

See George and Charlotte's cutest royal moments below!

Loading the player...

The Queen and her family are well known for their love of all things equestrian. Her Majesty had her first riding lesson aged three when she was given her first pony, a Shetland mare named Peggy, by her grandfather King George V. Even today, the 92-year-old monarch still regularly rides in Windsor and was pictured on a horse as recent as April, on the same day that Kate gave birth to her third child, Prince Louis.

MORE: Kate reveals her favourite thing to do with George and Charlotte

The little Prince is pictured with his mum Kate in 2015

Generations of royals share the Queen's passion, including her daughter Princess Anne and granddaughter Zara. Both royals have competed at the Olympics, representing Great Britain in the equestrian events. Prince Philip once joked of his daughter Anne: "If it doesn't fart or eat hay, she isn't interested." Zara famously won Silver at the London 2012 Olympics and was presented her medal by her mum Anne.