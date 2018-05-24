Meghan Markle to work with the Queen's special advisor in first months as a royal Samantha Cohen will reportedly help Meghan learn the ropes…

The Duchess of Sussex will be given a helping hand in her first six months as a royal from the Queen's special advisor, it has been reported. According to The Times, Meghan will be taught the ropes by Samantha Cohen, who is Her Majesty's assistant private secretary. Though Samantha handed in her notice last September, it's thought that she has agreed to stay on as Meghan's advisor for a further six months, so she won't be leaving in the summer as originally planned.

Meghan made her first official appearance as a member of the royal family on Tuesday

In April, it was announced that Prince Harry's loyal private secretary, Ed Lane Fox, would step down from his post after five years. In the statement, it was revealed that Samantha would serve as interim private secretary to the new Duke of Sussex while the recruitment process is ongoing - starting in late summer - so it would make sense for her to be on-hand to help Meghan adjust to life as part of the royal family.

MORE: The Duchess of Sussex's official occupation revealed

Meanwhile, Harry and his new bride made their first official appearance as husband and wife on Tuesday - and Meghan looked every inch the royal in a pale pink dress by one of the Duchess of Cambridge's favourite designers, Goat. For the first time, the former actress even wore sheer tights with her outfit - a rule all female members of the royal family follow.

Harry and Meghan looked happy and relaxed as they attended their first engagement as a married couple

Wearing tights has long been a requirement for female members of the royal family, a rule implemented by the Queen. Royal expert Victoria Arbiter told Insider in 2017: "I would say that's really the only hard, steadfast rule in terms of what the Queen requires," and is a rule Her Majesty has been following since her reign, as well as the Duchess of Cambridge – who regularly wears tights with her dresses.

READ MORE: Ten surprising facts about Meghan Markle's wedding dress

The newlyweds looked madly in love as they carried out their first royal engagement, attending a garden party as part of Prince Charles' 70th birthday celebrations. The duo put on a loved-up display as they mingled at the garden party and basked in the sunshine - alongside some 6,000 guests, who were representatives from Charles' patronages, charities and military affiliations.

WATCH BELOW: The looks of love between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle