Meghan Markle's brilliant response to old friend who asked: 'Do I bow to you?' The Duchess proved her laid-back ways once again…

The Duchess of Sussex's close friend and makeup artist Daniel Martin has revealed he wasn't sure how to behave around the new royal when he greeted her on the morning of her wedding - but Meghan had the best response for him! He told The Express: "I asked her 'Do I bow to you? I don’t want to disrespect you, but I’ve known you for almost ten years. What’s up?'" To which Meghan apparently started laughing and said, "I'm always going to be Meg!"

Meghan reassured her friend that she's exactly the same person, despite her new royal status

Despite her reassurance, the makeup artist promised to himself he would be on his best behaviour when he next sees the Duchess. He added: "But next time I see them I will be respectful and know my protocol. But Meg is always going to be Meg, that’s how it is!"

Dior ambassador Daniel has worked with Meghan for years, and is a close friend of the former actress. Earlier in May, he revealed he was invited to the wedding as a guest, but his role as her makeup artist was kept secret until the big day. He later told Glamour that because of the distance between them, their makeup trial was mainly done via text messages.

Daniel created Meghan's stunning wedding makeup look

"We text a lot because I’m always traveling and the time difference between our two countries is challenging to just hop on a call. So we basically did our trial over the phone! Because we know each other so well, it was actually easy," he said.

Meghan's now-iconic 'no makeup makeup' bridal look was created using a very minimal amount of product, leaving her pretty freckles showing through. "Meghan has incredible skin," the makeup artist revealed. "I started by prepping her skin with a clarifying toner, water-based moisturizer, and a Korean sunscreen that also acts as a foundation gripper to lock down foundation. Then I just balanced and neutralised any discolorations where needed with concealer and foundation."

