The Queen spotted visiting Prince William, Kate Middleton and baby Louis at home Her Majesty was pictured leaving the palace in a chauffeur-driven car

Prince William and Kate received a very important guest at their Kensington Palace home on Thursday – William's grandmother, the Queen. Wearing a bouclé outfit and sunglasses, the 92-year-old monarch was spotted leaving Apartment 1A in a chauffeured car. Photos obtained by the Mail Online show Her Majesty sitting in the backseat.

The purpose of her visit is not known, although she was most likely stopping by to see her new great-grandson, Prince Louis, who is one month old. The Queen was introduced to the royal baby just one week after Kate gave birth in April, but it's unlikely that she has seen Louis since or spent a considerable amount of time with her new family member.

The Queen pictured last week on her way to Windsor

The Queen may have also been visiting Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who are preparing to jet off on their honeymoon. The newlyweds are also based at Kensington Palace at the two-bedroom Nottingham Cottage, but are in the process of moving next door to William and Kate to the much grander Apartment 1. The former home of the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester boasts 21 rooms. Renovations are currently underway but Harry and Meghan are expected to move into the mansion as soon as building works are completed.

There's been a lot of movement at Kensington Palace of late. A few weeks ago, the Queen's granddaughter Princess Eugenie and her fiancée Jack Brooksbank moved into a modest-sized cottage adjacent to Harry and Meghan. The Queen may have also called in to see how Eugenie and Jack are settling into their new home ahead of their wedding in October.

It's been a busy period for the royal family. Harry and Meghan tied the knot on Saturday 19 May at St George's Chapel in Windsor, with the Queen leading the royal guests. Two days later, Her Majesty was back in London to attend the opening of this year's Chelsea Flower Show. The mother-of-four looked resplendent in a double wool crepe pale pink coat, accessorising with white gloves.