Prince William is set to carry out an important solo tour this summer visiting Jordan, Israel and the occupied Palestinian territories. The Duke of Cambridge will leave his wife Kate and their three children at home to undertake the five-day tour from Sunday 24 June to Thursday 28 June. Kensington Palace announced that the high-profile visit is "at the request of Her Majesty's government and has been welcomed by the Jordanian, Israeli, and Palestinian authorities".

William will arrive in Amman on the Sunday. He will tour Jordan's capital city on the Monday, as well as Jerash city, before travelling to Tel Aviv in Israel. While in Israel, the Prince will visit Jerusalem. He will also travel to Ramallah in the West Bank.

Details about Prince William's politically sensitive trip will be revealed in due course. The future King will make history as the first senior member of Britain's royal family to visit Israel and the Palestinian Territories on an official tour. William's father Prince Charles and grandfather the Duke of Edinburgh have previously visited Jerusalem, but not as part of a royal tour.

The trip has been welcomed by authorities; Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a statement: "It is an historic visit, the first of its kind, and he will be received here with great enthusiasm." Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas's office said it was an important visit "which we hope will contribute to strengthening ties of friendship between the two peoples".

William's wife Kate, who gave birth to their third child Prince Louis in April, will be on maternity leave at the time of the tour. Kensington Palace previously revealed that the Duchess plans to return to official duty in the autumn, although her priority will be her three young children.

Last weekend Kate made her first high-profile appearance since giving birth, attending the wedding of her brother-in-law Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in Windsor. She is also expected to celebrate the Queen's birthday at Trooping the Colour in early June with other members of the royal family.