Is this what Kate Middleton wore to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's evening wedding reception? The Duchess of Cambridge recycled her lemon yellow dress by Alexander McQueen for the church service

Much has been said about Meghan Markle's second wedding dress which she wore to her evening reception at Frogmore House. The Duchess of Sussex looked divine in her bespoke white silk crepe gown, which featured an elegant high-neck and sweeping train and was designed by Stella McCartney.

And while the bride absolutely stunned at the evening do, royal watchers are wondering what her sister-in-law Kate also wore. For the service at St George's Chapel, the Duchess of Cambridge recycled her lemon yellow Alexander McQueen dress. Kate, who had just given birth to Prince Louis three weeks before, previously donned the bespoke number for Princess Charlotte's christening and Trooping the Colour. Judging by her day outfit, could Kate have again chosen to recycle one of her favourite gowns for the reception?

Kate recycled her lemon yellow Alexander McQueen dress for the wedding

We can imagine the mother-of-three upping the style stakes for the evening reception, and wearing something more glitzy and dazzling for the bash. Kate may have donned her iridescent ice blue Jenny Packham gown, which shimmers from head-to-toe. She actually wore the dress, likened to Queen Elsa's iconic look in Frozen, when she was in the early stages of her pregnancy with Prince Louis.

The Duchess could have worn this ice blue Jenny Packham gown

If she was going for sequins, the Duchess could have pulled out another Jenny Packham gown which she hasn't worn in public for years. Kate donned the dazzling maxi dress which was embellished with thousands of sequins for her first post-baby appearance in 2013, just two months after she'd given birth to Prince George. The slim-fitting gown showed off Kate's svelte figure to perfection.

She wore this Jenny Packham gown just two months after welcoming Prince George

But if she wanted an A-line dress, like the Alexander McQueen frock she wore earlier in the day at the wedding, Kate could have opted for her gorgeous Marchesa Notte burgundy number. She wore the pretty dress to the theatre last year, looking very dolled up in the textured tea-length tulle gown. The £960 item featured a flattering full-skirt design and embellished waistband.

Kate may have opted for her gorgeous tea-length burgundy number

Or, Kate could have turned heads in her classic yet striking Preen dress, which also has a flattering silhouette and an asymmetrical neckline. The Duchess wore the £1,000 Finella Midi Dress during her tour of Canada two years ago.

She could have also worn her classic yet striking Preen dress

