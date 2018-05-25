Meghan Markle will have to curtsy to Kate Middleton – just not yet! Meghan was given the title the Duchess of Sussex upon marrying Prince Harry

Meghan Markle has been spotted a handful of times curtsying to the Queen in public – the most recent was at her royal wedding last week. As a show of respect to the 92-year-old monarch, Meghan gave a quick curtsy after the national anthem was played at the end of the Windsor church service, while Prince Harry bowed to his grandmother.

Female members of the royal family traditionally curtsy to the monarch, while male royals bow. And contrary to popular belief, they do not have to bow or curtsy to each other. But there will come a time when Meghan has to curtsy to her sister-in-law the Duchess of Cambridge – when Kate's husband Prince William ascends the throne and Kate, by default, becomes Queen Consort.

Meghan and Kate curtsy for the Queen at Christmas

Last week at the royal wedding, there was speculation as to whether Prince Harry and Meghan forgot to bow and curtsy to the Queen during their ceremony. Royal fans took to social media to discuss the supposed faux pas, with one commenting: "No bow or curtsy to the Queen. I must have missed it because Prince Harry wouldn't have forgotten." Another enquired: "Did Prince Harry and the Duchess of Sussex bow to the queen before or after? If so I missed seeing it."

Harry and Meghan did indeed show their respects to the Queen, but their bow and curtsy were not as easy for viewers to see as the camera was panning overhead at the time. And it seems 36-year-old Meghan has now mastered the art of the royal curtsy. The former actress, who has been bestowed the title of the Duchess of Sussex, debuted the perfect curtsy when she greeted the Queen on Christmas Day. Meghan was pictured curtsying outside the church of St. Mary Magdalene, while Harry bowed his head as a sign of respect. Prince William and Kate also showed their respects.

